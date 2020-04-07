|
Keith A. Schroeder
Mequon - Born to Eternal Life on April 3, 2020, age 71 Years. Preceded in death by his parents Anita and Clarence Schroeder, and his brother Bruce Schroeder. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Keith was the president of his 8th grade class at Trinity Freistadt Lutheran School. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1967. At Homestead he participated in tennis, golf, skiing, track, basketball and football. Keith graduated Magna Cum Laude in 3 1/2 years from Lakeland College in Sheboygan. In 2010 he received the Hall of Inspiration Award at Homestead High School from Governor Doyle that is on the Wall of Honor at Homestead High School. Keith owned KBS Advertising with his brother Bruce.
A memorial gathering for Keith will be held at a later date. A graveside service for Keith will be held on Friday, April 10, 11 AM at Valhalla Memorial Gardens in Milwaukee. Please do not attend in person, the service may be viewed online on Zoom at 11 AM. Link to join: https://zoom.us/j/471721333 with Meeting ID: 471 721 333.
Keith was respected and loved by all who knew and cared for him. He was pious, caring, kind, sincere and a real Gentle Man. The End.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020