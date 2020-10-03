1/1
Keith Amundson
Keith Amundson

Of Jackson, formerly of Mequon. Born to a new life of peace and love on September 30, 2020, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Beaven) for 32 years. Dear father of Dale (fiancee Tracey) Amundson, Janet (the late Will) Amundson-Kalmer, Sandra (Tim) Garrity, Ann McDermott, and Patrick (Liz) Pryor. Loving grandfather of Ian, Ashlyn, Rory, Kelsey, Tara, Addalissa, Phil, Connor, and Brendan. Loving great-grandfather of Miles. Fond brother of Harriet (Tom), Mary Beth (Karl), Jim (Chris), and Lynn (Gloria), and the late Louise. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, great friends and his many granddogs.

Keith owned and operated Thiensville Standard Oil, he later founded Amundson Insulation Company. Keith loved to travel, play golf, and working on his 1959 Red Corvette. His generosity, charisma, and sense of humor will forever be missed.

Visitation Thursday, October 8, from 4-8 PM at the Funeral Home. Visitation Friday October 9, from 9-10 AM at Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville, with a Funeral Service at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Assoc. or Christ Alone Lutheran Church would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
