Keith C. Livens
Age 88, was called home peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019. Keith was born June 30, 1931, in Potosi, WI, to Eugene and Mildred (Ott) Livens. Keith graduated from Potosi High School, attended Loras College in Dubuque, then transferred to UW-Platteville receiving a degree in teaching. He was drafted as a medical records clerk in Germany. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ens.
Keith taught for 24 years at St. Francis Public School and during the summers would travel to Poland teaching English to under privileged kids. He was a regular volunteer and servant at his church. Keith loved playing cards at the nursing center with friends and reminiscing about his younger years and world-wide travel experiences.
In addition to his love of Potosi and the State of Wisconsin, he loved and followed the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks. His hometown of Potosi was rewarded in April 2015 when he financed a 245-seat auditorium for Potosi High School after a decade of lobbying. It was Keith's way of giving back to the community that had such a huge influence on his life.
Those left to cherish Keith's memory include his 7 nieces and 5 nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mildred (Ott); his wife Patricia; sisters, Mary (LaVern) Duehr; Betty (Austin) Senerchia; and brother, Joel Livens. Sister-in-law Janet Livens-Simpson, and brother in-laws Austin Senerchia and LaVern Duehr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora St Luke's South Shore for the special care they took of Keith during his final days. The family would also like to take this time to sincerely thank Keith's close friend, Ryan, the son Keith never had. Memorial visitation on Thursday, January 9, at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee) from 5 to 7 PM with a rosary service at 6:45 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at Divine Mercy Church (800 Marquette, South Milwaukee) at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020