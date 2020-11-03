1/
Keith G. Rezach
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith G. Rezach

Milwaukee - Keith G. Rezach passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving father of Jadie Rezach, dear uncle of Jeremy Rezach, great-uncle of Jennifer, Adreanna, JR. and Kelsey. Further survived by his longtime friends Terry and Karen Patelski, and by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Gene Rezach, his brother, Gary Rezach, his niece, April Rezach, and his daughter, Heather Ann Rezach. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Neurological ICU at St. Luke's Hospital for all the wonderful care they provided to Keith and his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Peace Of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W Greenfield Ave. Services will be at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to Jadie Rezach or to the Keith Rezach Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-rezach-memorial-fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peace of Mind Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved