Keith G. Rezach
Milwaukee - Keith G. Rezach passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving father of Jadie Rezach, dear uncle of Jeremy Rezach, great-uncle of Jennifer, Adreanna, JR. and Kelsey. Further survived by his longtime friends Terry and Karen Patelski, and by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Gene Rezach, his brother, Gary Rezach, his niece, April Rezach, and his daughter, Heather Ann Rezach. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Neurological ICU at St. Luke's Hospital for all the wonderful care they provided to Keith and his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Peace Of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W Greenfield Ave. Services will be at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to Jadie Rezach or to the Keith Rezach Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-rezach-memorial-fund
.