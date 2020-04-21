Services
Franklin - Born to eternal life on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 63.

Husband, best friend and love of his life for 38 years, Kathy. Beloved brother of Gail (Brian) Rogers, Brian and the late Kevin. Loving brother in law of Linda (John) Dingel. Uncle of Michael and Matthew Dingel whom he loved like sons. Son of the late Dorothy and son in law to the late Michael and Theresa Gursky. Special friend of Bob and Pam H, Dennis N. Bob G, Jeff H, and Vi M. Further survived by other relatives, friends and car enthusiasts.

Keith loved his '65 Chevy's as much as life itself. May his last ride be a fast one into God's loving arms.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Saint Stephen Congregation Bell Tower Fund, 1441 West Oakwood Rd. Oak Creek, WI. 53154.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
