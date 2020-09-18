Keith Konzal
West Bend - Keith "KeKo" K. Konzal, 63, of West Bend. Heaven gained an incredible soul on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.
An open house celebration of life by the family will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at West Bend Lakes Golf Course from 1-4pm. There will be appetizers from 1-3pm.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com
) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Keith's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
.