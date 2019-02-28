|
Stone, Keith L Much beloved husband and father, Keith L Stone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Holt, Michigan on June 30, 1935. Keith is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Dorotha Irene (nee Miller) Stone; his son Kevin (Mary) Stone; daughters Karen (John) Siscel, Lorie Trytek, Rene (George) McCullough, and Toni (Thomas) Bouche. Visitation Saturday March 2, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST CHAPEL (12875 W Capitol Dr) from 9AM until time of Services at 11AM. Please refer to our website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019