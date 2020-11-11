1/1
Keith L. Willock
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith L. Willock

Age 62 passed away suddenly Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on the island of Montserrat on September 15, 1958 to parents Charles and Mary Willock. Keith's Favorite Hobbies was playing the lottery and cricket. He was also known to wear his bright colored shirts which his favorite color was pink. He is survived by: Brothers Lenox Cooper, Roland Willock and Collin Riley; Sisters Lillian Thomas and Donna-Mae Lee: Children Melissa Willock, Tyler Campbell, Nikia Willock, Taneria Moore and Ka'Niajha Sturdivant. His Ragamuffins Denae Willock, Jaleah Winters, Lauryn Burk and Jenesis Brock.

Lesroy was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and employee of Milwaukee County and Greenfield Flower Shop. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at:

Funeral arrangements in St. Thomas are pending at the Turnbull's funeral Home Saint Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved