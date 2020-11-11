Keith L. WillockAge 62 passed away suddenly Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on the island of Montserrat on September 15, 1958 to parents Charles and Mary Willock. Keith's Favorite Hobbies was playing the lottery and cricket. He was also known to wear his bright colored shirts which his favorite color was pink. He is survived by: Brothers Lenox Cooper, Roland Willock and Collin Riley; Sisters Lillian Thomas and Donna-Mae Lee: Children Melissa Willock, Tyler Campbell, Nikia Willock, Taneria Moore and Ka'Niajha Sturdivant. His Ragamuffins Denae Willock, Jaleah Winters, Lauryn Burk and Jenesis Brock.Lesroy was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and employee of Milwaukee County and Greenfield Flower Shop. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at:Funeral arrangements in St. Thomas are pending at the Turnbull's funeral Home Saint Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands)