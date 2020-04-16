|
|
Keith Loel Petersen
South Milwaukee - Age 88, passed away on April 12, 2020 while receiving hospice care for congestive heart failure. He was born on February 7, 1932 in Ludington, MI, the son of Johannes (Ed) and Leona (Hill) Petersen, and grew up in Flint, MI. He was married to Mary Joanne (Veenhuis) for over 36 years, and worked for General Motors for over 35 years in various Milwaukee area locations. Keith was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; more recently, he was involved with the Restoration Group of the RLDS Church.
Surviving are his son Peter Gerrit of Brookline, MA; daughters Carolyn (William) Freel of Cascade, WI, Elizabeth of South Milwaukee, WI, and Jenny (Joseph) Bunton of Madison, WI; and seven grandchildren: Isaac, Jeremiah, Joy, and Josiah Freel and Gwendolyn, Jack, and Norah Bunton; along with cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son James, parents, wife, and his two siblings. A private burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, where Keith will be laid to rest beside his wife. A memorial service will be planned for later this year.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020