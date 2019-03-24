|
Olszewski, Keith Keith M. Olszewski, 64, of Glendale, WI, succumbed to cancer on, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and most recently worked at Associated Bank. A time of visitation to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 4 PM until 7 PM with a prayer service at 5 PM at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg, WI. For online condolences, additional information, and a full obituary please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019