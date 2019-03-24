Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Olszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Olszewski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Keith Olszewski Notice
Olszewski, Keith Keith M. Olszewski, 64, of Glendale, WI, succumbed to cancer on, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and most recently worked at Associated Bank. A time of visitation to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 4 PM until 7 PM with a prayer service at 5 PM at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg, WI. For online condolences, additional information, and a full obituary please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now