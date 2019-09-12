Services
Zeidler Funeral Home & Cremation Services
146 South Dickason Boulevard
Columbus, WI 53925
920-623-3150
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Keith R. Brewer


1956 - 2019
Keith R. Brewer Notice
Keith R. Brewer

Wauwatosa - Keith R. Brewer, 62, of Milwaukee passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa.

Keith was a member of Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee where he served as an usher for 20 years. Keith is survived by his wife, Julie of Milwaukee; three children: Heather (Marco) Rodriguez, Nathan Brewer, and Molly Brewer all of Milwaukee; relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Doylestown.

Memorials may be directed to Loving Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
