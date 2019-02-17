Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Keith V. Pawluk

Keith V. Pawluk Notice
Pawluk, Keith V. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving companion of the late Ronald Orlowski. Keith is further survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, and his special friends and caregivers Mark and Janet. Memorial Visitation THURSDAY, February 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at ST. VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Keith was an employee for 38 years of Milwaukee Valve Company. Keith was also a long time devoted member of St. Veronica Catholic Church. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
