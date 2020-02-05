|
|
Kellie Haselow
(Nee Guay) Age 51, Born November 18, 1968 and died peacefully after a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer on January 15, 2020. Kellie grew up in Pound, WI. From the very beginning of life, she was quick-witted and a rascal in her youth; seldom taking "No" for an answer. Kellie moved to Milwaukee in 1986 to attend Alverno College, graduating with a B.A. in Mathematics. She spent most of her career in IT, specializing in midrange systems for the banking and insurance industries
Kellie was very generous and loving. Her love of family and friends was most important to her. She enjoyed photography, nature, gardening and caring for her pets. She will be sorely missed by all: her father Charles Guay, fiancé Theo Green, sisters Colleen Justus, Dawn (Jeremy) Hoida, and Lorri Bohn, children Kendra, Alex and Eowyn, nieces and nephews Abigail, Madelyn, Alyssa, Jackson, Sam and Olivia. Kellie was preceded in death by her mother Beverly (Oleck) Guay.
The family thanks Dr. Yee Chung Cheng & Froedtert Staff, Horizon and Zilber Hospice and the Harder funeral home for all their love, care, kindness and respect.
Kellie wished for no formal funeral service but the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020