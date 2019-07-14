Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Kelly A. Kramer


1959 - 2019
Kelly A. Kramer Notice
Kramer, Kelly A. Passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving daughter of Audrey (the late Neil) Murray and Keith Kramer. Fiance of Gail Hanson and his daughter Jessica. Dear niece of Harold Batt and Janet VanTill. Further survived by many cousins, other loved relatives, many friends. Kelly taught K-4 for MPS for 30 years. She was a proud dog mom and loved all animals. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM. Private family inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery at a later date. Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org). "Everything I needed to know in life I learned in kindergarten."

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
