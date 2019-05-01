Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Ann Ford

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kelly Ann Ford Notice
Ford, Kelly Ann Age 51 of Port Washington passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019 after a struggle with cancer. Kelly will be missed by her father Patrick Ford (Patty Ettl-Ford); sister to Mark (Judy) Justin, Kelly, Hunter & Sierra; Melissa: Josh, Noah & Sarah; Kathryn (Chester); & John of Greenwood, WI. Uncles Jeff (Chris) & Gary; Aunts Sue & Kathleen Ford. She will be missed by other friends and family. In her younger years, she enjoyed biking, photography, fishing, baking, music, & guitar playing. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother Luana; sister Tammy; nephew Caleb Ford & Uncles Michael & Francis Ford. Funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of "Kelly's life" at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.