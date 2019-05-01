|
|
Ford, Kelly Ann Age 51 of Port Washington passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019 after a struggle with cancer. Kelly will be missed by her father Patrick Ford (Patty Ettl-Ford); sister to Mark (Judy) Justin, Kelly, Hunter & Sierra; Melissa: Josh, Noah & Sarah; Kathryn (Chester); & John of Greenwood, WI. Uncles Jeff (Chris) & Gary; Aunts Sue & Kathleen Ford. She will be missed by other friends and family. In her younger years, she enjoyed biking, photography, fishing, baking, music, & guitar playing. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother Luana; sister Tammy; nephew Caleb Ford & Uncles Michael & Francis Ford. Funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of "Kelly's life" at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019