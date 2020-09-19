1/1
Kelly Kay Dorow
Kelly Kay Dorow

Mukwonago - Kelly Dorow (nee Buchholtz), age 57 of Mukwonago, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 12th, 2020. She died of complications related to a recent fall and head injury (subdural hematoma).

Kelly was born on October 4th, 1962, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. She grew up in Westfield, WI, and graduated in 1980 from Westfield High School. She attended Edgewood College in Madison, WI, graduating in 1984 with a BS in nursing. She dedicated the past 20 years of her career to Aurora Health Care, working as a nurse case manager; she received several Aurora Star awards for the exceptional care she provided to her patients.

Kelly was our beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, and best friend. She was always so kind, thoughtful, and generous. Her son, Collin, was the light of her life; although spending time with friends and relatives, spoiling her niece and nephews, and shopping also gave her great joy. Our hearts are heavy with her sudden passing, but Kelly is smiling down on us from heaven now, possibly chatting it up with her uncles. We will all remember her omnipresent smile and the good times we had with her and cherish those memories forever.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Doug Dorow, Mukwonago, WI; son Collin Dorow (age 20), Mukwonago, WI; stepson Christopher Dorow, Milwaukee, WI; parents Marlo and Mary Buchholtz, Westfield, WI; sister Kerry (Darrel) Schueler, Coralville, IA; sister-in-law Karen (Bob) Davey; brother-in-law Jeff (Diane) Dorow and one niece and four nephews.

A visitation will be held on September 25th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main Street, Mukwonago, WI. A graveside committal service will be held September 26th at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant View Cemetery in the township of Springfield, WI, right outside of Westfield, WI (corner of Duck Creek and Highway M). A luncheon will be served immediately after the service at the Springfield Town Hall, which is directly across from the cemetery. Bring a lawn chair if you would like to social distance outdoors. We understand if you prefer not to extend condolences in person during these times of Covid-19.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of kindness and support as we grieve Kelly's passing.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
