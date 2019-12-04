|
Kelly Marie Johnson
Milwaukee - Kelly Marie Johnson, age 55, of 3807 S. Alabama Ave., Milwaukee, died Nov. 23. Kelly was a member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe.
She married Darrin Lee Johnson in Milwaukee on Oct. 26, 1996. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in 1982. Kelly enjoyed time with family, growing flowers, reading books, playing games, and collecting Beatles memorabilia. She was born on March 20, 1964, in Milwaukee.
She is preceded in death by her parents Muriel (LaBelle) Stark and Tom Stark; aunts Mary Deal, Carol Leszczynski, and Ginger Wadinski, all of Milwaukee.
She is survived by husband Darrin Lee Johnson of Milwaukee; brothers Doug Stark of Tucson, Ariz., and Steve Stark of Milwaukee; sister Lisa Jacobs of Princeton, Wis.; aunts Pat Komblevicz of Milwaukee; Paulene Phillips of Lafayette, Ind.; Alice LaBelle of Lac du Flambeau, Wis.; Nicki Burrell, of New Berlin, Wis.; Karen Stark of Princeton, Wis.; uncle Harvey LaBelle of Lac du Flambeau, Wis.; niece Hannah Stark and nephew Noah Stark of Tucson, Ariz.; nephew Tommy Jacobs of Milwaukee; and many cousins and friends.
A prayer service will take place at the Congregation of the Great Spirit in Milwaukee, Fri., Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. Visitation will take place in Lac du Flambeau, Wis., in the Multi-Purpose Building on Sat., Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Father Ron will officiate a prayer service at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at the Lac du Flambeau Cemetery.
Bolger Funeral Home, www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019