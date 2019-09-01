Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary Parish
844 N. Broadway Street,
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Randa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marie Randa


1972 - 2019
Send Flowers
Kelly Marie Randa Notice
Kelly Marie Randa

Milwaukee - Now she lay down to sleep, we pray the Lord her soul to keep. Age 47 years. January 6, 1972 - August 25, 2019. Loving daughter of James and the late Antonina (nee Viscuso). Sister of James (Janell), Jaqueline Randa, Brigid Randa and John (Alexis). Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at Harder Funeral Home, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at Old St. Mary Parish, 844 N. Broadway Street, Milwaukee at 10:00 AM.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline