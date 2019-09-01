|
Kelly Marie Randa
Milwaukee - Now she lay down to sleep, we pray the Lord her soul to keep. Age 47 years. January 6, 1972 - August 25, 2019. Loving daughter of James and the late Antonina (nee Viscuso). Sister of James (Janell), Jaqueline Randa, Brigid Randa and John (Alexis). Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at Harder Funeral Home, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at Old St. Mary Parish, 844 N. Broadway Street, Milwaukee at 10:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019