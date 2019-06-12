Konkol, Kelly S. (Nee Byrne) Found peace on June 5, 2019, at the age of 48, after a long fight against a series of illnesses. Kelly is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Konkol; her father, James Byrne; her brothers, Daniel (Laurie) Byrne, Joseph (Lana) Byrne, and her sister, Carrie (Dominic) D'Amato. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Byrne. Kelly joined the triathlete community later in life. As her body weakened, her heart and drive grew stronger. Kelly was always out there, inspirationally clawing her way to the finish line, long after others had finished or given up. She didn't know how to give up, and she fought every inch of the way until, sadly, we needed to pull her from the course. Kelly's life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm with a memorial and prayer service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Semicolon at www.projectsemicolon.com.





