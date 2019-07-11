|
Arenz, Ken A. Called home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved Husband of Elsie Mae (Nee Sorcic) for 62 years. Loving Dad of Wendy (George) Moraza, Sharon Lamphear and Alan (Teresa) Arenz. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10AM-11:45AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Noon. Private Interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the () appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019