Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Arenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken A. Arenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken A. Arenz Notice
Arenz, Ken A. Called home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved Husband of Elsie Mae (Nee Sorcic) for 62 years. Loving Dad of Wendy (George) Moraza, Sharon Lamphear and Alan (Teresa) Arenz. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10AM-11:45AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Noon. Private Interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the () appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline