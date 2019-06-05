|
Gourley, Ken E. Passed away on June 3rd at the age of 76. Loving husband of Lynn L. (nee Bischoff). Supportive dad of Karee (Bruce) Slaminski, Scott (Leigh Ann) Gourley and Debra (William) Ewert. Loving grandpa of Adam (Jessica), Jamee (Tyler), Tony, Morgan, Michael, Jessica and Luke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please see funeral home website for full obituary. A visitation will be held on Friday June 7th AT THE FUNERAL HOME from 10am-12pm with a funeral service at 12:30pm. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019