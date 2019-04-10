Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall R. Baer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kendall R. Baer Notice
Baer, Kendall R. Called Home to Jesus April 7, 2019, age 88. Kendall creative patriarch of a large five generation family leaves behind Barbara his best friend and loving wife of 64 years, children Miranda (David) Fuller, Jodi (Stewart) Overbey, Eric (Deb Gylund), Dan (Laury Bailey), Missy (Jeff Mitchell), grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Sat. April 13, 2019 at MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH 9235 W. Bluemound Rd. from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to the family appreciated. For full notice please see Church and Chapel website.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now