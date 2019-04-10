|
Baer, Kendall R. Called Home to Jesus April 7, 2019, age 88. Kendall creative patriarch of a large five generation family leaves behind Barbara his best friend and loving wife of 64 years, children Miranda (David) Fuller, Jodi (Stewart) Overbey, Eric (Deb Gylund), Dan (Laury Bailey), Missy (Jeff Mitchell), grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Sat. April 13, 2019 at MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH 9235 W. Bluemound Rd. from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to the family appreciated. For full notice please see Church and Chapel website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019