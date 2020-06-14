Kendra L. Chavez
South Milwaukee - Found peace on June 3, 2020 at the age of 46. Preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Deanna Rabideaux. Loving wife to Steven. Beloved mother to Rayna and Mark. Dear grandmother to Axel. Sister to Valerie (Anthony) Buth and aunt to Dylan, Taylor and Makenna. Further survived by her loving relatives and many friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 3 to 6 PM with a service at 6 PM. Interment Thursday at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee at 11 AM. Face masks will be required for all attending.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.