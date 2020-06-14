Kendra L. Chavez
Kendra L. Chavez

South Milwaukee - Found peace on June 3, 2020 at the age of 46. Preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Deanna Rabideaux. Loving wife to Steven. Beloved mother to Rayna and Mark. Dear grandmother to Axel. Sister to Valerie (Anthony) Buth and aunt to Dylan, Taylor and Makenna. Further survived by her loving relatives and many friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 3 to 6 PM with a service at 6 PM. Interment Thursday at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee at 11 AM. Face masks will be required for all attending.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUN
17
Service
06:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUN
18
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Cemetery
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Kendra was a kind soul. She will be missed.
Sandy Dessecker
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Kendra was a wonderful person and coworker, she was always had a smile and a warm greeting every morning when she came into work. We shared so many great conversations and laughs over the years. She was not only a great coworker but a great friend and she will be dearly missed.
Chris Miller
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Kendra was such a joy to be around, she was very kind spirited. Just thinking about all the funny comments she'd say and funny stories she'd tell. She made coming to work something to look forward to. She's going to be truly missed.

Tanya Peet
Tanya Peet
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Steve, Val &family- Pleas

Steve, Val &family- My deepest sympathies to you all for your loss. I am grateful for the short time I got to know Kendra at bowling. In the days to come, may you take comfort in knowing that she won her fight since she will live forever in your hearts and that awful disease no longer has her in it's grasp. God's blessings to all of you.


Matt Falck
Friend
June 8, 2020
Kendra was my cousin, we hung out a lot when we were kids. She was always so sweet, soft spoken, and I always loved her beautifully braided hair. So sad shes been taken far too soon.
Adina
June 8, 2020
The most beautiful soul ever.
Rayna
Daughter
