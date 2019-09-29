|
Kenneth A. Brull
New Berlin - Kenneth Adolph Brull passed away at LindenGrove in New Berlin, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 87.
Kenneth "Ken" was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, on September 28, 1931, son of the late Adolph and Sarah (Bashaw) Brull. He attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School. On July 2, 1955 Ken married Lois Copeskey at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Two Rivers.
Ken enlisted in the Air Force and served at Elmendorf Air Force in Alaska where he joined the Singing Sergeants. After his enlistment he trained and worked as a Barber. He continued cutting hair for many of his friends even after he started working at, and retiring from, the United Postal Service in Milwaukee.
Ken enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards with friends and working in his yard. In retirement Ken delivered Meals on Wheels and shared his artistic talents creating and selling his woodworking creations and beautiful paintings.
Ken is survived by Lois, his loving wife of 64 years; brother Jim (Sue) Brull, sisters Janet LeClair and Betty Strathmann, sister-in-law Suzanne Brull. Further survived by in-laws Bob and Maureen Copeskey, Catherine Dawson, Patricia Laurin, and many loved nieces and nephews and treasured friends.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Highland Memorial Park on Friday, October 11th at 3:15pm. Please meet at the main entrance for procession to the grave. Highland Memorial Park,14875 W Greenfield Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by Church and Chapel Funeral Homes. Please see their website for more details (www.churchandchapel.com).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019