Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Drout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Drout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Drout Notice
Kenneth A. Drout

Menomonie - February 26, 2020 age 73 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to Shery (nee La Patka). Loving father of Mike (Kelly) Drout and Brad (Keila) Drout. Grandpa of Mason, Lucas, Ava, Jack and Rex. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation, Friday March 6 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.

Ken retired from Milwaukee County Transit System.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Dunn County Humane Society would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline