Kenneth A. Drout
Menomonie - February 26, 2020 age 73 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to Shery (nee La Patka). Loving father of Mike (Kelly) Drout and Brad (Keila) Drout. Grandpa of Mason, Lucas, Ava, Jack and Rex. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Friday March 6 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.
Ken retired from Milwaukee County Transit System.
In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Dunn County Humane Society would be appreciated.
