Kenneth A. "Ken" Freiesleben

Kenneth A. "Ken" Freiesleben Notice
Kenneth A. Freiesleben "Ken"

East Troy - Found peace on November 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years Rita (nee Lofy). Beloved Dad of Lynn (David) O'Brien and Thomas (Anne Martino) Freiesleben. Beloved grandpa of Scott, Kevin (Julia), Karen, and Mark O'Brien, and Brian and Madison Freiesleben. Beloved brother of Anna Mae Boothroyd. Preceded in death by his step-brothers Gaylord and Gary Wisbracher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10:30AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00PM (noon).

In lieu of flowers, memorials, in Ken's name, to the E.A.A. deeply appreciated.

