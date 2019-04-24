Services
Merget, Kenneth A. Age 79 years old of Menomonee Falls, WI passed away at his home on April 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Delores (nee Bahr) Merget and his brothers, Jack and Warren Merget. Ken is survived and will be missed by his wife and best friend, Trudi and he will also be dearly missed by his little service dog "Little Eddy". Loving dad of Darrin (Ann) and Daniel (Cathy) Merget. Grandpa to Alyssa and Braeden Merget. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and his special niece, Jackie Gliniecki. Ken spent the last 20 years going to his home in Lakeland, FL in the winter months with his oxygen tank and walker and going to car shows and flea markets. His summer months were spent at his home in St. Germain always with his oxygen tank with him. His pride and joy was his 1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe which he took to many car shows. Ken was a very generous and caring man who will be missed by many. A special thanks to Dr. Paul Halstrom and Community Memorial Hospital for the good care Ken received. Graveside Services for Ken will be held Friday April 26 at 11 AM at Sunnyside Cemetery (Hwy 74) Lannon, WI. Memorials to Community Memorial Hospital or the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
