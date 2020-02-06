|
Kenneth A. Roell
Of Cedarburg. February 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Caroline (nee Wayerski) for 62 years. Beloved dad of Rhonda (Wally) Werner, Robb (Kathy) Roell, Sue (Jim) Krause, Vicky (Fred) Smith and Stuart Roell. Proud gramps of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald (Becky) Roell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Ann.
Funeral Services on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg. In state at the church on Monday from 12:00 (Noon) to 12:45pm. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020