Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Roell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Roell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Roell Notice
Kenneth A. Roell

Of Cedarburg. February 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Caroline (nee Wayerski) for 62 years. Beloved dad of Rhonda (Wally) Werner, Robb (Kathy) Roell, Sue (Jim) Krause, Vicky (Fred) Smith and Stuart Roell. Proud gramps of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald (Becky) Roell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Ann.

Funeral Services on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg. In state at the church on Monday from 12:00 (Noon) to 12:45pm. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline