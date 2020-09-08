Kenneth BergerMilwaukee - Age 83, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on September 7, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on August 6, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Emily (nee Jamrozy) Berger.Kenneth married Lorraine Connors on May 3, 1968, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage this year. In addition to being survived by his beloved wife Lorraine, Kenneth was the loving father of Andre (Heidi) LeMieux, Kevin (Paula) Berger, the late Glenn LeMieux, the late Loren LeMieux, and the late Gwen LeMieux Petrovic. Kenneth is further survived by his son-in-law Ray Petrovic, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.He was a driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System for over 30 years.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5PM to 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9406 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee. (Please meet directly at church). Private family burial at a later date.Kenneth's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ruzicka, his nurse Sheila and the staffs at Gateway Medical and Horizon Home Hospice.