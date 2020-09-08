1/1
Kenneth Berger
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Berger

Milwaukee - Age 83, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on September 7, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on August 6, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Emily (nee Jamrozy) Berger.

Kenneth married Lorraine Connors on May 3, 1968, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage this year. In addition to being survived by his beloved wife Lorraine, Kenneth was the loving father of Andre (Heidi) LeMieux, Kevin (Paula) Berger, the late Glenn LeMieux, the late Loren LeMieux, and the late Gwen LeMieux Petrovic. Kenneth is further survived by his son-in-law Ray Petrovic, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was a driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System for over 30 years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5PM to 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9406 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee. (Please meet directly at church). Private family burial at a later date.

Kenneth's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ruzicka, his nurse Sheila and the staffs at Gateway Medical and Horizon Home Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved