Kenneth "Kenny" Bilgo
Kenneth "Kenny" Bilgo

Formerly of Menomonee Falls, November 19, 2020 at the age of 92 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Nee Hansen). Loving father of Ronald (Heidi) and Joseph (late Linda) Bilgo. Proud grandpa of Elizabeth, Adam Sr., Jared (Katie), Jordan (Theresa), Eric (Chelsey) Bilgo and Krystal (Matthew) Straschinske. Dear great grandpa of Desirae, Adam Jr., Helena, Emma, Zayden, Chloe, Lilyana, Rylee, Lyla, Hazel and a great grandson arriving in 2021. Preceded in death by his great granddaughter Lily Rose and brother Stanley Ojsterseck. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Prayer Service will be held Saturday November 28 at 1pm AT THE FUNERAL HOME followed by burial at St. Mary's Church Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10am until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Froedtert-Menomonee Falls Cancer Care Center or St. Mary's Parish.

Kenny was a member of All Saints Council #4240, Holy Hill Assemble #1677 4th Degree, worked for Dostal-Lowey for 40 years and was a member of the Menomonee Falls Volunteer Fire Dept. for 25 years.

DUE TO THE COVID, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
