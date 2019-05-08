|
|
Giersch, Kenneth C. Passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Mickey" (Fehlo). Loving father of Timothy (Donna) and the late David. Proud grandfather of Little David, Zack, Becky, Stevie, and Michelle. Dear brother of Gary and Sharon (the late Arpad) Varga. Fond uncle of Tony Varga. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken retired from AO Smith after 38 years. He worked at Hales Corners Speedway and the Milwaukee Mile for 48 years. After retirement, he worked as a custodian at Messmer Prep and enjoyed cutting grass and working at the Silver Spring Country Club. Ken was a proud member of the United States Auto Club and the Hunt 'em and Hook 'em Club. He will be dearly missed. Per Ken's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019