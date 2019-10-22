Services
Age 90. Passed away peacefully in his home on October 20th. Beloved husband of 57 years to Karen. Cherished father of Cindy (Jeff) Mixon and Debbie (Louie) Thon. Loving grandfather of Emily, Andrew, Liz and William. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Russell and grandson Jacob. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their kind and compassionate care. A visitation will be held on Saturday October 26th at Emanual United Church of Christ from 2 to 4pm followed by a funeral service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Emanual United Church of Christ are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
