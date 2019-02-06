|
|
Kasseckert, Kenneth C. Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 3, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Yamnik). Dear father of Charles and Craig (Erica) Kasseckert. Loving grandfather of Abigail, Natalie and the late Tyler. Brother-in-law of Arthur Yamnik. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church (2318 S. 61st St.) at 10AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of SNPJ Jolly Allis Lodge #686 and Knights of Columbus #3095. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of WI or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019