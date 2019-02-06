Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
2318 S. 61st St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
2318 S. 61st St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kasseckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Kasseckert

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth C. Kasseckert Notice
Kasseckert, Kenneth C. Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 3, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Yamnik). Dear father of Charles and Craig (Erica) Kasseckert. Loving grandfather of Abigail, Natalie and the late Tyler. Brother-in-law of Arthur Yamnik. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church (2318 S. 61st St.) at 10AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of SNPJ Jolly Allis Lodge #686 and Knights of Columbus #3095. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of WI or appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.