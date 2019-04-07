|
|
Klatt, Kenneth C. Ken passed away on March 30, 2019 at age 95. He was proceeded in death by his wife Margaret (nee Bach), his parents, Julius and Martha Klatt, his sister Evelyn Hammes, his nephew Gary Mueller, his best friend and companion Blanche Cole. He is survived by a niece, Gail Schlegel and dear friends. Ken served in the US Army during WW II in China, Burma and India Campaign. He retired from Miller Brewery and was member of the Brewers Local #9. A graveside service will be held on Monday. April 8, at 11AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI. Meet in the red area. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Cudahy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019