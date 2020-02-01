Services
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-8406
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Union (Tripp Commons, 2nd floor)
800 Langdon St
Madison, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Newman Notice
Kenneth C. Newman

Madison - Kenneth C. Newman died peacefully on January 25, 2020 after a courageous six-month battle with cancer.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Memorial Union (Tripp Commons, 2nd floor), 800 Langdon St, Madison, https://union.wisc.edu/visit/memorial-union/. In honor of Ken, bright colored (tie dye/tropical), festive attire is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Agrace Hospice Care of Madison or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The family would like to thank the teams at UW Hospital, Agrace, and Age at Home, as well as all the friends and family that provided their love and support.

Cancer sucks

A full obituary will follow.

Cress Funeral Service

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline