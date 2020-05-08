Kenneth Cerar
Greenfield - Ken found eternal life in the arms of his Lord, on April 19th, 2020 at the age of 65. Devoted husband to Irene (nee Mudgett). Proud father to Kenneth W., Steven J. and the late Shawn M. Further survived by John (Janet), Carol, Barb and Mike Wood, Tom and Kelley Mudgett, Larry and Doris Mudgett and Joe and Barb Mudgett. Preceded in death by Gloria, Jackie, and Richard. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.