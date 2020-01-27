Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
David's Star Lu. Church
2740 David Star Drive
Jackson, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
David's Star Lu. Church
2740 David Star Drive
Jackson, WI
View Map
Richfield - age 72, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Son of the late Charlotte A. (nee Demele) and Robert F.; beloved husband of Kathy (nee Voit), dear brother of Roberta, Terry (Emma), Dan (Lynne) Cull, and Chris (Brad) Kobs and the late Kathleen Oehme; loving father of Aaron (Jackie), Garrett, and Brandon Cull; dear brother-in-law of Jim, Jeff (Renee), Tim, and Todd (Sharon) Voit. Further survived by cherished grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and great nephews and great nieces. Kenny was the owner and operator for the last 27 years of Stonehaven LLC in Richfield. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1PM at David's Star Lu. Church (2740 David Star Drive Jackson, WI 53037) with Visitation from 11AM-12:45PM.

