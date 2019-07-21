Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:15 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
Kenneth E. "Duck" Cook


1945 - 2019
Kenneth E. "Duck" Cook Notice
Cook, Kenneth E. "Duck" Found peace on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Age 73. Cherished husband of Brenda (nee Kaczor), for 45 years. Dear brother of Daryle (Katie) Cook, Darwin (Tammy) Cook, Darlene (Perry) Baumann, and Debbie (Ken) Reed. Also loved by nieces, nephew, other relatives, and many dear friends. A man of many strengths and talents, he had an uncanny ability with his crazy t-shirts and quick wit to always find a way to elicit a smile. He shot straight from the hip and you always knew where you stood with him. His passion for wildlife, especially waterfowl was a lifelong commitment and he used his gregarious nature and talents to help raise funds for many charitable organizations. A good man, a good friend . . . forever in our hearts. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1-4:15PM. Service at 4:30PM. A special thank you to the caregivers at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice and Jess, and the family and friends that have surrounded us with love and support during these difficult times. Memorials appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 21 to July 24, 2019
jsonline