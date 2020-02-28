|
Kenneth E. Creuzer, Sr.
Found peace February 25, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Betty Lou (nee Flower). Dear father of Christine (William) Osborne, Kenneth Creuzer, Jr. (Herbert Smedberg), and Charles Creuzer. Proud grandfather of Samantha (Willie) King-Ortiz and Jacob Creuzer. Brother-in-law of Ronald (Inga) Flower and Mary (the late Chuck) Flower. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a Teamster of Local Union #344 and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A service will be held Saturday, March 7th, at Schaff Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020