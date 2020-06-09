Kenneth E. "Ken" EulgenWaterford - Eulgen, Kenneth E. "Ken" age 80 of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Linden Grove Court in Mukwonago with his loving family at his side. Born in Milwaukee on January 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Louis and Marie (nee. Murphy) Eulgen Sr. Ken was a graduate of Greendale High School, and then attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology where he received a degree in Structural Technology. Ken proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Army Reserves. He married Judith A. Doell "Judy" on June 29, 1963 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in West Allis. Ken worked for Wisconsin Coil Spring as a Plant Manager for over 35 years. After retirement Ken and Judy wintered in Green Valley, Arizona. Ken loved to work and build with his hands, and enjoyed working with family and friends on many projects. Spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a treasure for Ken. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.Ken is survived by his loving wife Judy, three children, Kevin (Betsy) Eulgen, Scott (Krissy) Eulgen and Patrick (Teri) Eulgen. Grandchildren, Stephanie (Kiel) Nelson, Lucas (Danielle), Michael, Cody, Sarah, Caitlyn and Nolan Eulgen, Great-grandchildren, Naomi, Layla and Sawyer. He is further survived by two brothers, Louis Eulgen Jr. and Warren (Sharon) Eulgen, along with other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Marie Eulgen Sr. and sister-in-law Carolyn Eulgen.Visitation is at St. Thomas Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 AM. Christian burial will be at 12:15 PM Thursday at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Association. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Schellinger, Linden Grove Court and ProHealth Hospice for their special care of Ken. Special Thanks to Dick and Darlene Laux for their continued love and support during this difficult time.COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Masks are recommended, but not required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be offered by the funeral home during visitation and mass. Six-foot distance between families will be recommended. Thank You.Mealy Funeral Home, Inc.Waterford, Wisconsin262-534-2233