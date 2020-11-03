1/
Kenneth E. Heise
Kenneth E. Heise

Lifetime resident of South Milwaukee passed peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jewell (nee Hipke). Dear dad of Edward (Charlene) Heise, and Mary (Tim) VanAckeren. Proud grandpa of Erika (Jon) Carlson, Jamie (the late Garrett) Peterson, Laura Heise, Christine Heise, Alexandra (Keith) Smars, Christopher (Taylor) VanAckeren, and Michael VanAckeren. Special great-grandpa of Cheyenne, Zachary, Alannah, Griffin, Kaelyn, Hazel, and Scarlett. Kenneth is further survived by dear friend Pat Lisowski, other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents Bert and Eleanor, brother Duane Heise.

A visitation will be held on November, 16th, from 10:00AM until the time of the 11:00AM Memorial Mass at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee. Private burial and Full Military Honors will take place at Southern WI Veteran Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post #27 would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Parish
NOV
16
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
