Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church
20851 W. Main St
Lannon, WI
Kenneth E. Mathiak Notice
Kenneth E. Mathiak

Menomonee Falls - Kenneth was peacefully reunited with his wife Sharon, son Wayne (Kim) and grandson Ryan as he entered into Eternal Life Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Loving father to Paul (Lynn) and Heather (Andy), Grandfather to Kelse (Trey) and Brittany (Demba), Great Grandfather to Ava and Kaiden. Brother of Marvin (Joanne) and Judy (Robert). Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm at St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church. 20851 W. Main St., Lannon. Visitation from 11am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Church would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
