Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Redlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Redlich

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth E. Redlich Notice
Redlich, Kenneth E. Passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Survived by his wife of 43 years Elaine "Mutz", his daughter Cindy, sister Marlene (Al) Henke, many other family and friends. Heartfelt thank you to Prohealth AngelsGrace Hospice team. Visitation Monday, April 29 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Hwy 83, North Lake from 3:00PM until the Funeral Mass at 5:00PM, followed by a reception. Final rest Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arrowhead Special Olympics team or AngelsGrace Hospice.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now