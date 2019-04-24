|
Redlich, Kenneth E. Passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Survived by his wife of 43 years Elaine "Mutz", his daughter Cindy, sister Marlene (Al) Henke, many other family and friends. Heartfelt thank you to Prohealth AngelsGrace Hospice team. Visitation Monday, April 29 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Hwy 83, North Lake from 3:00PM until the Funeral Mass at 5:00PM, followed by a reception. Final rest Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arrowhead Special Olympics team or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019