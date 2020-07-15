Kenneth E. Yoder
Racine - Found peace on Sunday, July 12, 2020, age 63 years. Loving father of Amber (Jose) Garcia, Justin Nicholson, Christopher and Darryl Yoder. Proud grandpa of Antonia, Lorissa, Jose Jr, Vanessa, Angelo, Gabriella, Julian, Emilio, Elijah, Dyson and Sylvia. Dear great-grandpa of Maddix, Ameera and Lucca. Dearest brother of Barbara, Nancy, and Robert (Michelle) Yoder. Also survived by many nieces, newphews, other family and friends.
Ken loved music and was known for his advanced knowledge of artists and great taste. Private services.