Rev. Kenneth F. Lenz
Sturgeon Bay - Rev. Kenneth F. Lenz, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Germantown, WI was called home to heaven Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center-Skilled Nursing Facility.
Kenneth was born June 9, 1932 in Renville, Minnesota the son of the late Rudolph and Mabel (Pretzer) Lenz. Pastor Lenz graduated from Northwestern College in 1954 and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1958. He served as a pastor in Montana until 1971 when he was called to the Wisconsin Lutheran Institutional Ministry in Milwaukee WI where he ministered to people in prisons, hospitals and nursing homes. He served full time until 2007 and continued to assist with county jail ministry until 2013.
He is predeceased by his wife Adele who passed away December 26, 2015. They had enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Surviving family include his five children, Stephanie Lenz Windle, Joel (Sandra) Lenz, Heather Tuschel, Gretchen (Michael) Duplantis, and Nathan (Sue) Lenz. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John and Henry Windle, Taylor and Ethan Duplantis, and Aidan and Jude Lenz; and his brothers, Paul and Maynard Lenz.
A service in memory of Pastor Lenz will be planned when everyone can safely get together.
Memorial donations may be sent in his honor to Institutional Ministries (WLIM), 1833 Executive Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or can be made online at www.IM.Life.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Door County Medical Center-Skilled Nursing Facility and to First Light Homecare who cared so well for our father."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the Lenz family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Pastor Lenz may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
or at his memorial Facebook page Rev Ken Lenz.