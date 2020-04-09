|
Kenneth F. Waraczynski
Greenfield - Found peace in God's care April 5, 2020 at the age of 93.
Dear husband and companion of Sally (Chere). Loving father of Steve (Robin) and Meg Waraczynski. Beloved "Poppa" to Patricia Waraczynski. Brother of the late Gordon (Mildred) Warren.
Veteran of the Korean War. Former employee of Vilter Manufacturing Corporation. Honored volunteer for the Wehr Nature Center and the Ice Age Trail. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Friends of Wehr Nature Center and to the Ice Age Trail Alliance would be appreciated.
Private interment to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020