|
|
Kenneth F. Willms
Reunited with his wife Patricia on January 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving father of Maureen Hart (Peyton Engel), Kurt Willms (Laurie Placek) and Kerry (Juan) Carrasco. Proud grandpa of Carly Tolkacz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10 am until 12 pm with a service at 12 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Ken proudly served his country in the Army, was a member of Greendale American Legion Post #416 and was a 43 year employee of the Ladish Company.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020