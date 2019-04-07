Kafer, Kenneth G. Kenneth G Kafer, age 82 of Waukesha, WI was called to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. Dear Father of Kenneth J. (Ginger) Kafer of Waukesha, WI, Thomas F. Kafer of New Berlin, WI and Karolyn L. Kafer (Craig Sobocinski) of New Berlin, WI and Grandfather to Dakota J. Kafer of Waukesha, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents George L. Kafer and Adeline F. Kafer of Omro, WI and his brother George F. Kafer of Omro, WI. He is further survived by his brother Leonard P. (Paula) Kafer of Salzburg, Austria and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Kenneth was born in the Town of Rushford, WI on September 3, 1936 and graduated from Berlin High School in 1954. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1957 aboard the USS Philippine Sea and USS Essex aircraft carriers in the Pacific Fleet. He received an Associate of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He settled in New Berlin, WI, resided in Michigan for several years and eventually returned to New Berlin, WI and ultimately Waukesha, WI. As a child, he was a member of the Eureka Methodist Church. As a successful design engineer, Kenneth was credited with 5 US patents during his career. A memorial service for Kenneth will be held at Eureka Methodist Church in Eureka, WI on a future date to be determined and he will be laid to rest at the Eureka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eureka Methodist Church.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary