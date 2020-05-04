Kenneth G. Tomic
Kenneth G. Tomic

Of Racine. Passed away on April 26, 2020, he was 78 years old. He was born in Germany and grew up in South Milwaukee. Husband to Adrienne (Thompson). Worked at Ladish Co. and Cooper Systems. Please see www.schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
