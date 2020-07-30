1/
Kenneth H. Liebherr
1928 - 2020
Kenneth H. Liebherr

Rhinelander - Kenneth H. Liebherr, 91, passed away July 28, 2020 in Rhinelander. Ken was born November 8, 1928 in Milwaukee, son of Herbert and Alma (nee Wolff) Liebherr. He graduated from Rufus King High School in 1946. Ken is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June (nee Graves); son, Thomas and brother, Harold. Ken is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Terry) Friese of Rhinelander with 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8 at the Community Church of Boulder Junction For full obituary, www.bolgerfuneral.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Community Church of Boulder Junction
Funeral services provided by
Bolger Funeral Home
212 West Chicago Avenue
Minocqua, WI 54548
715-356-3200
